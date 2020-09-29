Sello Maake ka-Ncube to star in new Mzansi Magic drama 'Vula Vala'

Veteran performers Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Tina Jaxa and Darlington Michaels are set to star in “Vula Vala”, Mzansi Magics’s new soccer drama series. Maake ka-Ncube will bring to life Bra Rex, a retired soccer player-turned club owner. He is a ruthless businessman whose past life catches up with him as he tries to revive The Warriors, his struggling soccer outfit. This drama series set in Kwa Thema in Ekurhuleni and will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster ride where family meets football, business, crime and betrayal. “Vula Vala” produced by Black Brain Pictures is a story of a young man in his 20s, who leaves Ladysmith to go work for his uncle and to find a better life in Johannesburg.

The plot twists after the young man, Mzi, an aspiring soccer player, finds himself playing for The Warriors, a team owned by Bra Rex and an old secret is revealed to everyone’s dismay.

“In this classic football family tale, the past meets the future with a star-studded cast that will dribble their way into the hearts of all Mzansi viewers.

This drama will introduce viewers to what happens behind the scenes of a family-owned football club, the pursuit for happiness and to old wounds being open,” said Nomsa Philiso, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Actress Tina Jaxa will play Thembi, Bra Rex’s wife who is hellbent to keep her family together.

While well-known actor Darlington Michaels will play Gab, a township thug who gets entangled into their business affairs.

“Vula Vala” premieres on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161 on the 4 October at 20:00.