Sello Maake kaNcube on fake IG account: ‘I don’t find people acting jobs’

From celebrities to politicians and business people, everyone can fall prey to online scammers. In recent years these online fraudsters have targeted celebrities’ social media accounts. And once they have hacked the account they scam the friends, families and fans of the celebrities by asking for money, among other things.

Television and theatre actor Sello Maake kaNcube is again warning fans against his old social media account that has landed in the scammer’s hands. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the former “Generations” actor issued a statement warning to his 50k fans and followers against the parody account, also urging them to unfollow and block the account. He wrote: “Please unfollow and block this account... It's hacked...They scamming you guys...I don’t find people jobs or get them into acting...I don’t even inbox people on social media.”

Fans and industry friends, including Tony Kgoroge, confirmed that they had received direct messages (DM’s) from the account. Fans, though, encourage Maake KaNcube to report the fake account and get verified, so that his fans can rest assured that they are following the right person. Meanwhile, the actor has been served with letters of demand from his ex-wife, Palesa Mboweni, to pay her over R200 000 in legal fees and spousal maintenance, and a share of the division of a joint estate, this is according to Sunday World. The couple divorced about five years ago after less than a year of marriage.

In their divorce settlement, Maake kaNcube was expected to pay for her legal fees and provide spousal support. The veteran actor has since remarried Pearl Maake kaNcube, who is clearly smitten by his new wife, and does not miss any opportunity to tell the world just how much he loves his partner. The couple recently confirmed that they had officially tied the knot, after being together for just over a year.