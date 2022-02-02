Sello Maake kaNcube on Katlego Maboe verdict: 'Women need to learn to handle their anger'

Local actor Sello Maake kaNcube weighed in on Katlego Maboe being absolved of misconduct by the Magistrate’s Court following claims made by his ex-girlfriend Monique Muller. The former “Expresso Show” host shared a statement on his social media pages via his publicist Lerato Maleswena on Monday regarding the judgment.

“The court agreed with the submission of a Point in Limine from Mr Maboe’s legal team, ruling that there were no grounds for obtaining the protection order. “Furthermore, the court has not made a finding of acts of domestic violence that were allegedly perpetrated against Ms Muller, and as such, the matter has been dismissed. This is a great victory for Mr Maboe, who has maintained his innocence throughout the two-year ordeal,” the statement read. Taking to his Facebook page on Tuesday, the former “Generations“ actor weighed in on the matter and said: ”Now what? He gets to pick up the pieces of his life and move on? Some things are really unfortunate and wish him well on the journey ahead!!!

“Women need to learn to handle their anger and deal with broken relationships differently! “More importantly women need to call each other to order not only unite against men but against their own gender when found to be in the wrong... This was purely malicious!!!!!” Fans of the actor also shared their thoughts in the comments of his Instagram page where he re-shared the post.

“Could not have said it better. This too much 'one sided ' focus on women abuses leaves a great imbalance within our societies. I am glad that in his case, at least his innocence was proven,” said @chachulanihlavangwani. “I had the same conversation with my spiritual mother yesteday. Women need to check themselves really,” commented @tembibukula. “Well said..im so happy for Katlego,” said @portia_mshengu.

Muller also responded to the judgment on her Instagram Stories on Monday, and stated: "To set the record straight: As per agreement between the parties, there has been NO NEW acts of domestic violence since the application of the IPO." "This is the correct outcome as per the court ruling." Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Muller shared how she wasn't happy with the outcome of the judgment, claiming that the justice system is for "abusers" and not "victims".