Sello Maake kaNcube served with letters of demand by ex-wife

Actor Sello Maake kaNcube may have got hitched to his new wife Pearl Solo Mbewe in Zanzibar but legal trouble from his past relationship is looming over his newfound love. The veteran actor, according to Sunday World, has been served with letters of demand from his ex-wife, Palesa Mboweni, to pay her over R213 000 in legal fees and spousal maintenance, and a share of the division of a joint estate.

The couple divorced about five years ago after less than a year of marriage. The marriage reportedly ended on a sour note, with allegations of cars being torched. In their divorce settlement, the actor was expected to pay for her legal fees, provide spousal support and buy her out of their Dube house in Soweto.

KaNcube and Mboweni were married in community of property. “Bill for outstanding payment due to the defendant in Re: Sello Joel Maake kaNcube/Palesa Rosemary Maake kaNcube. Spousal half share matrimonial immovable property by agreement R100 000,” reads the first letter dated November 2, this year, which the publication has seen. The businesswoman has threatened to take the actor back to court as he has been in default since 2017.

The former “The Herd” actor, who last month said “I do” in Zanzibar, told the publication he was in arrears due to being unemployed. “I’m now maintained by my wife. I’m not working, it is difficult now especially because of Covid-19,” he told them. The actor usually keeps his romantic life out of the spotlight.

However, since news of his relationship with Pearl became public knowledge, several reports have been published about his past relationships troubling his newfound love. Early this year, following news of their engagement, a report emerged that a few of the former “Generations” actor’s ex’s weren’t too pleased with him moving on. One might call it a case of jealous exes.

However, his ex’s wife’s reasons for coming after what she is owed seem to have nothing to do with him moving on. When it comes to his new love, the thespian and his leading lady are crazy about each other. The two never shy away from showing each other affection on their social media platforms.

On their anniversary, they both took to their Instagram accounts to celebrate the milestone in their relationship. “You can create your own happiness by shutting out all the negative energy! I can’t believe that it has only been 12months. “Dude I swear I was married to you in my past life,” wrote Pearl on her post.