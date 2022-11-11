Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, November 11, 2022

Senzo Radebe, Zakes Bantwini win big at Feather Awards

Senzo Radebe. Picture: Instagram

Senzo Radebe. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

The 14th annual Feather Awards, held at the Market Theatre on November 10, was attended by some of Mzansi’s favourite celebrities to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, not just on the African continent, but around the world.

Complete with exquisite fashion, colourful entertainment and killer live performances, the awards continued its rich tradition of glitz and glam.

Actor Senzo Radebe scooped the Hunk of the Year award while musicians Zakes Bantwini and Msaki took home the Musician award. Nambitha Ben-Mazwi bagged the Hot Chick of the Year and Mzansi’s Cutest Couple was handed to one of our favz, Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta, while Fag hag of the Year went to Candice Modiselle.

Moonchild Sanelly offered hot entertainment together with Lelo Whats Good and Brenda Mtambo.

When it came to the fashion element, Thami Dish had jaws dropping as he walked in as a “bride” but seconds later smeared it with fake blood to make a statement about Gender-Based Violence.

“I think I believe in love and sometimes in love and relationships; as we are getting into the programme of the GBV it’s important for us to highlight why these relationships that we profile aren’t really the greatest.

Host Bontle Modiselle had eyes popping when she was ushered in like a queen surrounded by men draped only in a piece of cloth covering their man bits.

Other guests in attendance included Thami Kotlolo (co- founder), Lulo Odiba, Anton Jeftha, Tamary Dey, Penny Lebyane, Simphiwe Majola and Lala Tuku.

Under the theme “Time To Be Unfvcken Apologetic About Inclusion” here is the full list of winners.

Best Styled Individual

Nkuley Masemola

Hunk of the Year

Senzo Radebe

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Yvonne Chaka-Chaka

Sports Personality of the Year

Banyana Banyana

Role Model of the Year

FEW

Cutest Couple

Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta

Hot Chick of the Year

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Media Award of the Year

YFM

Fag Hag of the Year

Candice Modiselle

Designer of the Year (new category)

Sello Medupi for Scalo

Musician

Msaki and Zakes Bantwini

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

Tumi Powerhouse

Drama Queen

Thato (RHOCT)

Social Media Personality of the Year

Birth of Stars

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

Jagermeister

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector

NYDA

Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement

Vogue Nights

Best Rainbow Parenting

Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)

