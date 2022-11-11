Senzo Radebe, Zakes Bantwini win big at Feather Awards

The 14th annual Feather Awards, held at the Market Theatre on November 10, was attended by some of Mzansi’s favourite celebrities to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, not just on the African continent, but around the world.
Complete with exquisite fashion, colourful entertainment and killer live performances, the awards continued its rich tradition of glitz and glam.
Actor Senzo Radebe scooped the Hunk of the Year award while musicians Zakes Bantwini and Msaki took home the Musician award. Nambitha Ben-Mazwi bagged the Hot Chick of the Year and Mzansi’s Cutest Couple was handed to one of our favz, Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta, while Fag hag of the Year went to Candice Modiselle.
Moonchild Sanelly offered hot entertainment together with Lelo Whats Good and Brenda Mtambo.
When it came to the fashion element, Thami Dish had jaws dropping as he walked in as a “bride” but seconds later smeared it with fake blood to make a statement about Gender-Based Violence.
“I think I believe in love and sometimes in love and relationships; as we are getting into the programme of the GBV it’s important for us to highlight why these relationships that we profile aren’t really the greatest.
Thami Dish completely blindsided us with this look.
Watch till the end 😱😱😱#featherawards pic.twitter.com/JNqSB4K2K9
Host Bontle Modiselle had eyes popping when she was ushered in like a queen surrounded by men draped only in a piece of cloth covering their man bits.
Bontle Modiselle making a grand entrance like the queen that she is
Other guests in attendance included Thami Kotlolo (co- founder), Lulo Odiba, Anton Jeftha, Tamary Dey, Penny Lebyane, Simphiwe Majola and Lala Tuku.
Under the theme “Time To Be Unfvcken Apologetic About Inclusion” here is the full list of winners.
Best Styled Individual
Nkuley Masemola
Hunk of the Year
Senzo Radebe
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
Yvonne Chaka-Chaka
Sports Personality of the Year
Banyana Banyana
Role Model of the Year
FEW
Cutest Couple
Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta
Hot Chick of the Year
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Media Award of the Year
YFM
Fag Hag of the Year
Candice Modiselle
Designer of the Year (new category)
Sello Medupi for Scalo
Musician
Msaki and Zakes Bantwini
Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)
Tumi Powerhouse
Drama Queen
Thato (RHOCT)
Social Media Personality of the Year
Birth of Stars
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector
Jagermeister
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector
NYDA
Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement
Vogue Nights
Best Rainbow Parenting
Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)
