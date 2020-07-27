‘Seriously Single’ actor Bohang Moeko is officially off the market

One of Mzansi’s finest bachelors is officially off the market. Seasoned actor Bohang Moeko recently went down one knee and popped the question and to his partner, personal trainer and wellness coach, Shantal Dietrich. And she said, "YES!" Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the “Seriously Single” star posted a romantic scenery of candle lights and rose petals and the big rock on Dietrich’s finger. The actor simply captioned the video clip: “#SheSaidYes.” View this post on Instagram 👀🙌🏽❤️ #SheSaidYes A post shared by Bohang Moeko (@bohangmoeko) on Jul 26, 2020 at 9:07am PDT While many argue that social media is filled with negativity, others would say, when used correctly, you may bump into the love of your life. This fairy tale love story started when Moeka made his move on social media and never looked back.

The couple met two years ago when the "Isono" actor star slid into her DMs.

Who would have thought that shooting shot could lead to finding a soul mate of the social street? These two are a living testament.

“I’ve seen her a couple of times at the gym...at the time she had a boyfriend, so now, fast forward a couple of months or a few months, I see her at pop bottles again...and then fast forward a couple of months.

“This is so beautiful 😭👏🏽😍 congratulations fams, I see her at an audition," said Moeko during an interview on Touch HD.

He added: "What happened was, I follow one of her friends, so I was looking at her Insta story and she happened to pop up in there and I saw the peach I was like: 'hey hey hey'...so I went into the profile, DM’d her I was like: ‘Hey I saw you at the audition the other day'...we talked...eventually we exchanged numbers, it went to Whatsapp, we ended up training together, we went to coffee dates from there, lunch dates, movie dates..."

And now the duo is ready to walk down the aisle.

Congratulations are in order as fans and industry friends celebrate the couple’s great milestone.

Below are some of the reaction.

“This is so beautiful 😭👏🏽😍 congratulations fam,” said “Blood & Water” star Natasha Thahane.

I’m screaming!!!!! Congraaaaaaaaaaats!!!!!!!!!!,” commented “Is'Thunzi” star Thuso Mbedu.

“Congratulations 😍😍😍 this is so beautiful,” added “Isidingo” star Simz Ngema.

“Congratulations 🎉🍾🎈 commitment and marriage is a beautiful thing! God bless your union🙏🏽✨” said Amanda du Pont.