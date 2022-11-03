Shane Eagle becomes first SA artist featured in NBA 2K23

Shane Eagle, the gifted young artist best known for his tight, conscious raps, has announced that “Chocolate Milk”, the stand-out single from his sophomore album, “Never Grow Up” has been featured on the NBA 2K23 video game soundtrack. “Chocolate Milk” is Eagle’s most commercially successful single to date and is currently sitting at over two million streams. Eagle also announced that he was the first local artist to be featured on the popular basketball game.

“1st artist from South Africa on the NBA2K23 game Soundtrack with ‘Chocolate Milk’ to be coded in such an iconic piece of history is an honour but a huge Dream come true,” shared Eagle on Instagram. “Thank you @2k for making this happen 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 and @nuclearnikki for making this a reality. mad proud everything comes full circle … ✍🏾 @nba2k be Legendary.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eagle (@shane_eagle) Two months back, Eagle celebrated the fifth anniversary of his South African Music Awards (Sama) winning debut album “Yellow”.

The album, which came a year after he first came into the spotlight on the reality TV show, “Vuzu Hustle”, helped propel him into one of the most promising young acts in the country. He’d go on to collaborate with J Cole’s Dreamville protégé, Bas, and tour Europe with the Dreamville clique. J Cole, who’s recently dabbled in a basketball career, saw him play point guard for Scarborough Shooting Stars in Canada.

“Shattered my previous Career high @BAA blessed to be able to play with @scarboroughshootingstars,” he shared a few months ago after scoring a three pointer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole World (@realcoleworld) Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment digital magazine here.