Shauwn Mkhize and her son score noms at international awards

Reality television stars Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane have both scored nominations in the Hollywood African Prestigious Awards. Their reality show, “Kwa Mam'Mkhize” has been nominated in the best reality TV show category and Andile has been nominated in the best new independent African artists and best new male independent African music video categories. The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) celebrates outstanding individuals whose lives have been marked by extraordinary achievement and milestones. The platform connects talented Africans with the Hollywood entertainment industry and contributes to the development of several communities in Africa and across the United States. The nomination comes less than a year after the debut of “Kwa Mam'Mkhize” on Mzansi Magic.

The Twitter trending show left audiences motivated, inspired, overwhelmed and in awe as they were taken through an entertaining journey of the family's ups and downs.

"I’ve led a very private life. It was a long road to get me here. I decided to do this show because the media had long spoken for us.

“We wanted people to see us as we are.

“That was the initial plan but I enjoyed how people responded to me and my family. The love is overwhelming, I still can’t believe it myself”, said Shawn.

The show captured Andile’s love for gqom and viewers got the chance to see a glimpse of the music video for his EP, “Umcimbi” by Andile ft Madanon and Distruction Boyz.

HAPAwards has nominated the music video which has over a million views on YouTube.

"This came as a huge surprise to me as this year marks my first year in the music industry, then I receive such nominations not just in my country but internationally.

“Indeed this proves my intentions of taking gqom to the world and being an advocate for all young South African and African artists.

“This nomination is not solely for me but for everyone who believes that music is a universal language”, said Andile.