Independent Online

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Independent Online
Shauwn Mkhize bags DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards nomination

Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DMVCAs) are back, following a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

The awards, which are a celebration of local talent, will be held at Sun Arena in Pretoria on June 25 and will also be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).

The DMVCAs will honour top achievers over the past two years in television, radio, music, sports and comedy.

Winners are determined by the public through voting.

Lawrence Maleka will host the fourth instalment of the popular awards show. Maleka is owning the screens at the moment, having recently hosted Big Brother Mzansi.

“The River“ actor is a vibrant presenter who is more than capable of hosting a star-studded evening such as this. Viewers love his charm and humour and we can agree he is good to look at.

The nominees this year are certainly diverse and it’s so refreshing to see that the stars who have been making waves and trending for their work have gotten nods.

Showmax’s “The Wife” actors Bonko Khoza Kwenzo Ngcobo, Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka have been nominated. Unfortunately Hlomu who portrayed Mbalenhle Mavimbela did not make the list.

Actress Connie Ferguson has been nominated among Shauwn Mkhize, DBN Gogo, Lasiwe and Makhadzi for the highly converted title of “Favourite personality”.

Amapiano acts Young Stunna, Daliwonga, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa have also bagged nominations.

The ‘Favourite song’ category is filled with stiff competition with songs such as Big Zulu’s Imali Eningi and Zakes Bantwini Osama bagging nominations and it’s hard to forget the impact those songs had and still do.

Voting via the MyDStv App and on www.mzansimagic.tv/dstvmvca closes on the 11th of June 2022.

This is the complete list of nominees for the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards:

FAVOURITE SONG

Zakes Bantwini & Kasango – Osama

Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft Ami Faku – Asibe Happy

Young Stunna ft Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Adiwele

Makhadzi ft Prince Benza – Ghanama

Big Zulu ft Intaba Yase Dubai & Riky Rick – Imali Eningi

FAVOURITE TV PRESENTER

Motshidisi Mohono

Lawrence Maleka

Leanne Manas

Thembekile Mrototo

Thuso Motaung

FAVOURITE COMEDIAN

Skhumba Hlophe

Mpho Popps

Celeste Ntuli

Nina Hastie

Mashabela

FAVOURITE RISING STAR

Hope Mbhele

Young Stunna

Uncle Vinny

Daliwonga

Kwenzo Ngcobo

FAVOURITE RADIO PERSONALITY

Thomas Msengana & Skhumba

Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize

Lerato Kganyago

Thando Thabethe

Sphectacula & DJ Naves

FAVOURITE ACTOR

Abdul Khoza

Zolisa Xaluva

Thapelo Sebogodi

Bonko Khoza

Vusi Kunene

FAVOURITE ACTRESS

Sannah Mchunu

Zikhona Sodlaka

Deli Malinga

Shoki Mmola

Thembi Seete

FAVOURITE MUSIC ARTIST/GROUP

Makhadzi

Hle

Zakes Bantwini

Big Zulu

Scorpion Kings

FAVOURITE DJ

Scorpion Kings

DBN Gogo

Major League DJz

De Mthuda

DJ Shimza

FAVOURITE SPORTS PERSONALITY

Rassie Erasmsus

Ntando Mahlangu

Pitso Mosimane

Temba Bavuma

Benni McCarthy

FAVOURITE PERSONALITY

Makhadzi

Shauwn Mkhize

Connie Ferguson

DBN Gogo

LaSizwe

Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, said the company prides itself on being at the forefront of storytelling on the continent and they celebrate the greatness of the talent in South Africa.

“We are excited to be back on stage and on screen for the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards.

“The nominees are all deserving but the only way to make sure your favourite wins is to vote!

“Through the MyDStv App and on the Mzansi Magic website you can make your voice heard and guarantee that your star of choice walks away with an award,” added Shiburi.

