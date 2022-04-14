Shauwn Mkhize bags DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards nomination

The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DMVCAs) are back, following a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
The awards, which are a celebration of local talent, will be held at Sun Arena in Pretoria on June 25 and will also be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).
The DMVCAs will honour top achievers over the past two years in television, radio, music, sports and comedy.
Winners are determined by the public through voting.
Lawrence Maleka will host the fourth instalment of the popular awards show. Maleka is owning the screens at the moment, having recently hosted Big Brother Mzansi.
“The River“ actor is a vibrant presenter who is more than capable of hosting a star-studded evening such as this. Viewers love his charm and humour and we can agree he is good to look at.
Host extraordinaire 🔥🔥 #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/BEDFSoO2Qu— DStv (@DStv) April 13, 2022
The nominees this year are certainly diverse and it’s so refreshing to see that the stars who have been making waves and trending for their work have gotten nods.
Showmax’s “The Wife” actors Bonko Khoza Kwenzo Ngcobo, Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka have been nominated. Unfortunately Hlomu who portrayed Mbalenhle Mavimbela did not make the list.
Actress Connie Ferguson has been nominated among Shauwn Mkhize, DBN Gogo, Lasiwe and Makhadzi for the highly converted title of “Favourite personality”.
Amapiano acts Young Stunna, Daliwonga, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa have also bagged nominations.
The ‘Favourite song’ category is filled with stiff competition with songs such as Big Zulu’s Imali Eningi and Zakes Bantwini Osama bagging nominations and it’s hard to forget the impact those songs had and still do.
Voting via the MyDStv App and on www.mzansimagic.tv/dstvmvca closes on the 11th of June 2022.
This is the complete list of nominees for the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards:
FAVOURITE SONG
Zakes Bantwini & Kasango – Osama
Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft Ami Faku – Asibe Happy
Young Stunna ft Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Adiwele
Makhadzi ft Prince Benza – Ghanama
Big Zulu ft Intaba Yase Dubai & Riky Rick – Imali Eningi
FAVOURITE TV PRESENTER
Motshidisi Mohono
Lawrence Maleka
Leanne Manas
Thembekile Mrototo
Thuso Motaung
FAVOURITE COMEDIAN
Skhumba Hlophe
Mpho Popps
Celeste Ntuli
Nina Hastie
Mashabela
FAVOURITE RISING STAR
Hope Mbhele
Young Stunna
Uncle Vinny
Daliwonga
Kwenzo Ngcobo
FAVOURITE RADIO PERSONALITY
Thomas Msengana & Skhumba
Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize
Lerato Kganyago
Thando Thabethe
Sphectacula & DJ Naves
FAVOURITE ACTOR
Abdul Khoza
Zolisa Xaluva
Thapelo Sebogodi
Bonko Khoza
Vusi Kunene
FAVOURITE ACTRESS
Sannah Mchunu
Zikhona Sodlaka
Deli Malinga
Shoki Mmola
Thembi Seete
FAVOURITE MUSIC ARTIST/GROUP
Makhadzi
Hle
Zakes Bantwini
Big Zulu
Scorpion Kings
FAVOURITE DJ
Scorpion Kings
DBN Gogo
Major League DJz
De Mthuda
DJ Shimza
FAVOURITE SPORTS PERSONALITY
Rassie Erasmsus
Ntando Mahlangu
Pitso Mosimane
Temba Bavuma
Benni McCarthy
FAVOURITE PERSONALITY
Makhadzi
Shauwn Mkhize
Connie Ferguson
DBN Gogo
LaSizwe
Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, said the company prides itself on being at the forefront of storytelling on the continent and they celebrate the greatness of the talent in South Africa.
“We are excited to be back on stage and on screen for the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards.
“The nominees are all deserving but the only way to make sure your favourite wins is to vote!
“Through the MyDStv App and on the Mzansi Magic website you can make your voice heard and guarantee that your star of choice walks away with an award,” added Shiburi.