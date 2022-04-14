Shauwn Mkhize bags DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards nomination

The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DMVCAs) are back, following a two-year pause due to the pandemic. The awards, which are a celebration of local talent, will be held at Sun Arena in Pretoria on June 25 and will also be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).

Story continues below Advertisment

The DMVCAs will honour top achievers over the past two years in television, radio, music, sports and comedy. Winners are determined by the public through voting. Lawrence Maleka will host the fourth instalment of the popular awards show. Maleka is owning the screens at the moment, having recently hosted Big Brother Mzansi.

“The River“ actor is a vibrant presenter who is more than capable of hosting a star-studded evening such as this. Viewers love his charm and humour and we can agree he is good to look at. Host extraordinaire 🔥🔥 #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/BEDFSoO2Qu — DStv (@DStv) April 13, 2022 The nominees this year are certainly diverse and it’s so refreshing to see that the stars who have been making waves and trending for their work have gotten nods. Showmax’s “The Wife” actors Bonko Khoza Kwenzo Ngcobo, Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka have been nominated. Unfortunately Hlomu who portrayed Mbalenhle Mavimbela did not make the list.

Story continues below Advertisment

Actress Connie Ferguson has been nominated among Shauwn Mkhize, DBN Gogo, Lasiwe and Makhadzi for the highly converted title of “Favourite personality”. Amapiano acts Young Stunna, Daliwonga, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa have also bagged nominations.

Story continues below Advertisment

The ‘Favourite song’ category is filled with stiff competition with songs such as Big Zulu’s Imali Eningi and Zakes Bantwini Osama bagging nominations and it’s hard to forget the impact those songs had and still do. Voting via the MyDStv App and on www.mzansimagic.tv/dstvmvca closes on the 11th of June 2022. This is the complete list of nominees for the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards:

Story continues below Advertisment

FAVOURITE SONG Zakes Bantwini & Kasango – Osama Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft Ami Faku – Asibe Happy

Young Stunna ft Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Adiwele Makhadzi ft Prince Benza – Ghanama Big Zulu ft Intaba Yase Dubai & Riky Rick – Imali Eningi

FAVOURITE TV PRESENTER Motshidisi Mohono Lawrence Maleka

Leanne Manas Thembekile Mrototo Thuso Motaung

FAVOURITE COMEDIAN Skhumba Hlophe Mpho Popps

Celeste Ntuli Nina Hastie Mashabela

FAVOURITE RISING STAR Hope Mbhele Young Stunna

Uncle Vinny Daliwonga Kwenzo Ngcobo

FAVOURITE RADIO PERSONALITY Thomas Msengana & Skhumba Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize

Lerato Kganyago Thando Thabethe Sphectacula & DJ Naves

FAVOURITE ACTOR Abdul Khoza Zolisa Xaluva

Thapelo Sebogodi Bonko Khoza Vusi Kunene

FAVOURITE ACTRESS Sannah Mchunu Zikhona Sodlaka

Deli Malinga Shoki Mmola Thembi Seete

FAVOURITE MUSIC ARTIST/GROUP Makhadzi Hle

Zakes Bantwini Big Zulu Scorpion Kings

FAVOURITE DJ Scorpion Kings DBN Gogo

Major League DJz De Mthuda DJ Shimza

FAVOURITE SPORTS PERSONALITY Rassie Erasmsus Ntando Mahlangu

Pitso Mosimane Temba Bavuma Benni McCarthy

FAVOURITE PERSONALITY Makhadzi Shauwn Mkhize

Connie Ferguson DBN Gogo LaSizwe

Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, said the company prides itself on being at the forefront of storytelling on the continent and they celebrate the greatness of the talent in South Africa. “We are excited to be back on stage and on screen for the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards. “The nominees are all deserving but the only way to make sure your favourite wins is to vote!