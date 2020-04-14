Shauwn Mkhize considers selling bananas during lockdown
Businesswoman and reality star Shauwn Mkhize has taken to social media to ask her fans for their opinions on a possible new business venture.
Mkhize, who recently celebrated her birthday in lockdown, is well known for her work in construction, but due to the national lockdown, she has not been able to "build houses" and is therefore considering selling bananas instead.
The "Kwa Mam'Kkhize" reality star posted her idea on Instagram saying that "when one doors closes one opens".
She went on to say that instead of her "crying like a baby and waiting for the worst" she has diverted and asked fans and followers for their thoughts.
"Day 18 of LOCKDOWN i am beginning to consider selling bananas as we need it even during lockdown so when one doors closes one opens I can’t do what I normally do building houses and everything that I do is not happening instead of me sitting , crying like a cry baby and waiting for the worse exhaust all my savings I am diverting coming up with another plan tell me your thoughts let’s temporally divert #kwamamkhize TOGETHER WE GONNA BIT COVID 19 let’s stay at home and be safe, (sic)" read the caption.
Fans were opened to the idea and seconded her decision to go into the banana business.
@zile_queen said: "My mentor those bananas are big business. Let's sell them vele. There is a market always for fresh produce. We can start a supply chain today nje. Packaging njalo njalo. Mina sengiphethe i business plan already. Very doable. Let's do it my Queen."
@ruhir_accessories said: "Consider it Queen Mother I will be your sales Rep in Cape Town."
@mashabanek said: "@kwa_mammkhize , I have land (a farm) and I am also looking into farming fruits or veggies. Please do share what I can farm, I am also going to consult professionals."
In a separate post on Instagram, Mkhize thanked her followers for giving input.
"DAY 19 of LOCKDOWN thank you all those that have put Input on my new venture banana business I appreciated them," she wrote.
