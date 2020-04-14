Shauwn Mkhize considers selling bananas during lockdown

Businesswoman and reality star Shauwn Mkhize has taken to social media to ask her fans for their opinions on a possible new business venture.

Mkhize, who recently celebrated her birthday in lockdown, is well known for her work in construction, but due to the national lockdown, she has not been able to "build houses" and is therefore considering selling bananas instead.

The "Kwa Mam'Kkhize" reality star posted her idea on Instagram saying that "when one doors closes one opens".

She went on to say that instead of her "crying like a baby and waiting for the worst" she has diverted and asked fans and followers for their thoughts.

"Day 18 of LOCKDOWN i am beginning to consider selling bananas as we need it even during lockdown so when one doors closes one opens I can’t do what I normally do building houses and everything that I do is not happening instead of me sitting , crying like a cry baby and waiting for the worse exhaust all my savings I am diverting coming up with another plan tell me your thoughts let’s temporally divert #kwamamkhize TOGETHER WE GONNA BIT COVID 19 let’s stay at home and be safe, (sic)" read the caption.