Shauwn Mkhize denies meeting Duduzane Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu during civil unrest

Reality television star Shauwn Mkhize has denied claims she was in “cahoots with Duduzane Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu. Social media investigators said the businesswoman was seen meeting the former president’s son and the former Ukhozi FM personality.

This week, Ngizwe handed himself over to authorities in connection with allegedly instigating unrest in KwaZulu-Natal after the former president’s arrest. Since the day the radio personality handed himself over to the police, there has been a lot of speculation about who else was involved. MaMkhize’s (as she is known by fans) name was thrown around. In a tweet, one person said that MaMkhize was allegedly seen having a meeting with Duduzane Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu at a Durban hotel. They said the meeting was supposedly about inciting violence in Mzansi.

After the tweet caught the attention of MaMkhize, she took to Instagram to set the record straight. She explained why she stayed away from politics in her work. She said she did not want to be part of an untrue story. “I choose to be a businesswoman for a reason. I don’t want to be a politician and I refuse to be mentioned in such things that are untrue, cause perception becomes a reality if not disputed,” said Shauwn.