Shauwn Mkhize feels liberated after finding herself

Reality star and millionaire businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize says that she has finally “found herself and her voice” and that material things will never bring her peace and serenity. Mkhize who finalised her divorce with husband Sbu Mpisane earlier this year and went on to make her own reality show, “Kwa Mam’Mkhize” on Mzansi Magic, took to Instagram to share the profound message with her fans. Sharing pictures and captions isn’t new for Mkhize as she has been doing it every day since the national lockdown. But on September 30, day 188, Mkhize’s message had her fans motivated, inspired and overwhelmed. In the message, Mkhize admitted that she has had a very long and hard journey and she has finally been liberated after “finding herself and her voice“.

She wrote: “Day 188 of LOCKDOWN 672k confirmed cases 604k recoveries and 16 586 death. Today I want to share something very profound with you .....it has been a long and very hard journey for me I am so grateful to GOD that today I can safely say ....I HAVE FOUND MY VOICE AND MYSELF and this has liberated me to understand that material things can never give you PEACE AND SERENITY I can tell you today I choose myself than material things have a blessed day you are loved by me ...#mammkhizeandandilehollywood #kwamamkhize”, read the caption.

One of her followers, yoyo_sekese said: “Good morning mommy ❤️ yazi there is one thing I tell my self everytime I look at your pictures , Lord she is the reason I work hard at school 😍 have a lovely day”.

While another, ndondo89 said: “Ngikuthanda ukufa sithandwa Sami u really bring back some vibe in my life and creating hope where it has diminished Babes keep it up U are dearly loved by many May our Good God continue to blessed young lady Stay crazy and vibrant ❤️💕♥️💋😍🎁🙏 U are just a burning candle that never stops 💋💋💋🌹❤️”.

The reality star and her son, Andile Mpisane recently scored nominations in the Hollywood African Prestigious Awards.

Their reality show, “Kwa Mam'Mkhize” was nominated in the Best Reality TV show category and Andile has been nominated in the Best New Independent African Artists and Best New Male Independent African Music Video categories.

The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) celebrates outstanding individuals whose lives have been marked by extraordinary achievement and milestones.

Commenting on the nomination, Mkhize said: "I’ve led a very private life. It was a long road to get me here.

“I decided to do this show because the media had long spoken for us. We wanted people to see us as we are.

“That was the initial plan but I enjoyed how people responded to me and my family. The love is overwhelming, I still can’t believe it myself”, said Mkhize.