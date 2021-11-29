Shauwn Mkhize gets honorary doctorate

Local reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize can now be addressed as “Dr President Shauwn Mkhize” after receiving an honorary doctorate in Philosophy for her charitable efforts in communities. The entrepreneur received the honorary doctorate from Good Shepherd College of Religion and Training, a Christian institution.

In an Instagram post, MaMkhize revealed the good news that both her sister, Nozipho Ngubo, are now doctors. In a heartfelt letter to her parents she said: "Dear Mama and Papa. Here we are, your daughters are both doctors. I hope you and dad are watching over this moment and you are beyond proud. Thank you Lord for this day and thank you to oKhabazela ka Mavovo kayihlandla. It’s moments like this that I cherish from the bottom of my heart, being celebrated and acknowledged whilst I’m still alive.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🎓🎓🎓

MaMkhize is known for her lavish lifestyle, which Mzansi got an inside look at during her reality show, “Kwa MaMkhize”. The businesswoman may love the expensive lifestyle but she is also known to have a giving nature. The wealthy KwaZulu-Natal native earlier this year was on a mission to build 20 houses for the underprivileged.