Shauwn Mkhize hits back at claim she has abandoned Sbahle Mpisane

Reality television star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has dismissed an accusation she has abandoned her daughter, Sbahle Mpisane.

This comes after a social media user suggested that the businesswoman was not interested in Sbahle after she accompanied her son, Andile, to the Legendz of The Streetz Tour in the US. The star set the record straight, saying her son Andile had invited Sbahle on the trip but she decided to stay and focus on reviving her career after surviving a horrific car accident in 2018. “I don’t know why you are saying that, but so that you are OK, Sbahle is working very hard to restore her career.

“Andy did ask her but she is focused on what she is busy with now (and) needed no distraction. “Travelling will always be there, but opportunity, you miss them if you are not focused. “Lastly, I have a huge family and not all of them were here. I don't know why you are only singling her out.

“I am really sorry you feel she was supposed to be with me,” she wrote. Sbahle appears to agree wholeheartedly with her stepmom and just to show there are no hard feelings, she took a screenshot of MaMkhize’s response and shared it to her Instagram story. Earlier this month MaMkhize and Andile made headlines when he announced that he would be performing at the Legendz of The Streetz Tour.