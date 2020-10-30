Shauwn Mkhize is one super proud mama

Reality star and business woman, Shauwn Mkhize is extremely proud of her son Andile Mpisane, and wants the world to know about it. Mkhize recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful appreciation post in which she praised Mpisane for his accomplishments and thanked him for always “being there” for her. The 19-year-old was recently appointed chairman of PSL club “Real Kings FC” which will now be called “Royal AM FC“. Mkhize bought the KwaZulu-Natal club for the upcoming Kwaito star, who then appointed his mom as president. Andile, a former midfielder, is set to become the youngest club owner in PSL football history.

In 2018 he was registered as a “Royal Eagles” player and made only one appearance.

The mother and son were also recently interviewed by legendary sporting commentator Robert Marawa.

Mkhize posted the interview on her Instagram page.

In the caption she wrote: “I am a proud mother at this moment looking at my son maturing to becoming a man has been so amazing for me I can not explain the feeling @andilempisane10 mommy loves you a lot I know and understand you were thrown in a deep end where you had no choice but to become a man at a young age and take control to protect your mom and be the head of the house you have done well my son I wish you nothing but the best in all your dreams my ANDY PANDY “ANDILE WIN THE LEAGUE”🤣🤣🤣🤣 MY BEST FRIEND the sky is the limit my son you are loved by me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and you must know I will always have your back .......can’t wait for your release of your new song tommorrow you have come a long way son thank you for always being there for me#MY WORLD MY RULES “ #kwamamkhize#MY PRIDE AND JOY,” wrote Mkhize.

Fans loved the post and complemented Mhkize on always being a supportive, loving and proud mother.

zile_queen commented: “I am proud of you @kwa_mammkhize for the mother you are to him. The journey of motherhood is not as easy but you have done it and still doing it.

“It's encouraging to see young man become their dreams and live their visions. Continue to love a d support @andilempisane10 's vision. He is going higher and higher. 🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️“.

Nomthandazopitso said: “Words of a proud mother 💕💕💕This is beautiful! He definitely has your traits.❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏”.

Mankwana_masemola said: “Nobody loves you like your mother ❤️ so sweet”.

While Palesa_makhalima commented: “You're an inspiration Ma❤️”.

Andile’s new song, “Inkosi“ which was released on Friday, October 30 is also another reason Mkhize is a proud mama.

