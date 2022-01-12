Shauwn Mkhize issues stern warning to internet trolls

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has issued a stern warning to social media trolls who mention her grandchildren on social media.

The businesswoman and reality TV star took to Instagram this week where she said that people needed to stop talking about her grandchildren. “Hands off my grandchildren!!! I had such an amazing time with my grandchildren this past weekend. As a parent I think it is important that we protect our kids from unnecessary or premature exposure. These are kids guys and let’s not rob them of their innocence by involving them in the 'cruelty' and the harsh realities of this world. “I would also like to request everyone to please respect the family’s decision to keep the kids away from social media. Thanking you in advance.” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) Last month MaMkize penned a lengthy statement in which she defended her son after news of his nuptials to Tamara Louw made headlines. In her statement, the star, who has been open about the joys of being a grandmother, said she would always be there for them. “On the back of a very eventful weekend, I would just like to set the record straight on a few things, especially after some of the false narratives put out there,” she started off by saying. “I personally have no grudges or any untoward feelings against the mother of my grandkids. She’s given me two beautiful grandchildren which binds us forever and I will always consider her to be like a daughter to me.”