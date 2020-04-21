Shauwn Mkhize reaches half million milestone on Instagram

In just a few months, businesswoman and "Kwa Mam'Mkhize" reality star, Shauwn Mkhize has reached over half a million followers on her Instagram page. An excited Mkhize took to Instagram to thank her fans for supporting her page. "Yipeeeeeee 501k followers in three months thank you all for the love I am humbled and appreciative 🍷🍷🍷🍷💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️🍾🍾🍾🍾💋💋💋💋🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#kwamamkhize," read the caption which was accompanied by a few pictures.

Mkhize started the page when her reality show aired on Mzansi Magic earlier this year.

The more people got to know Mkhize through the show, the more popular she became as a socialite and less as the businesswoman we once knew and associated with Sbu Mpisane.

Keeping her fans entertained daily, Mkhize never fails to post pictures and videos, keeping her fans and followers in the loop.

She also offers advice and motivates fans.

In her most recent post Mkhize captioned her picture: "Day 26 of LOCKDOWN “thought of the day “Material things lost can be found but there is one thing that can never be found when lost LIFE........ please stay at home COVID19 is serious look at the rate the number is growing please let’s treasure love for our families, love for your spouses, love for our friends and let’s treat ourselves well and cherish others have a blessed day I LOVE YOU ALL I am starting right now to cherish you GOODMORNING," she said.

Fans congratulated her on her social media milestone.

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner said: "This is the Content we signed for ! Yay Congrats MaMkhize! You always make time to respond to our comments in your busy schedules. You are such a humble lady ! I’d follow you over & over again 🙌❤️".

@instafunc said: "Congratulations on half a million followers 🔥🔥🔥".

@mologadi290 said: "U deserve it. Pele u are our future leader".