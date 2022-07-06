Shauwn Mkhize responds to allegations of abuse levelled against her son

Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, responding to allegations of abuse levelled against her son, Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane. This comes on the back of the mother of Mpisane's two children, Durban based DJ Sithelo Shozi, going on social media on Tuesday, claiming to have been abused by the musician during their relationship.

During an Instagram Q&A, Shozi exposed the alleged abuse that she was subjected to in front of his family and friends. Mpisane and Shozi were once one of Mzansi’s most boo’ed up couples, with the wealthy son of Mpisane even splurging on a luxury BMW for Shozi. However, the relationship came to an abrupt end, as the public witnessed Mpisane marrying his now wife Tamia Mpisane in an over the top celebration, just three months after Shozi welcomed their second child.

Shozi, in her now deleted Instagram stories, posted a heated telephone conversation between her and what is believed to be Mpisane, who can be heard hurling threats at her. She also posted images of the alleged abuse. Taking to Instagram, Mam’ Mkhize, as she is fondly known, disputed the allegations levelled against her son in an official statement. “Given my history and strong stance against gender-based violence, I do not take these accusations lightly. I do not and will never condone violence in any form or nature,” Mkhize stated.

She added that neither herself nor her family have witnessed the alleged abuse against Shozi. Labelling the allegations as “false and defamatory”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) The reality TV star opted to turn off comments on her Instagram post, which is something she does not usually do. She also revealed in the statement that due to the “nature, severity and extent” of these allegations, the matter has been referred to their attorneys.

