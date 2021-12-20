Shauwn Mkhize responds to backlash following Andile Mpisane’s shock wedding

Reality television star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has hit back at those who have dragged her following her son’s wedding. This past weekend Andile Mpisane, his mother, his new bride Tamia Louw and his ex-partner and mother of his children, Sithelo Shozi, all found themselves at the top of the trends list on social media after videos of Andile marrying Tamia were posted on social media.

The videos shocked social media users who were under the impression that Andile was committed to Sithelo. While some fans celebrated the newly married couple, others dragged Andile and his mother, who was seen in the videos supporting her son and her new makoti. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andile Mpisane (@andilempisane10)

Many accused the businesswoman of failing her son. Now MaMkhize has hit back saying that her job is to guide and support her son’s decisions. In a lengthy Instagram post, the star said she held no grudges against Sithelo and that she would always be a part of her life. “On the back of a very eventful weekend, I would just like to set the record straight on a few things, especially after some of the false narratives put out there,” she started off by saying.

“I personally have no grudges or any untoward feelings against the mother of my grandkids. She’s given me two beautiful grandchildren which binds us forever and I will always consider her to be like a daughter to me.” She said that no one has been kicked out of any apartment and no children were taken away from anyone. “As a mother, it is my job to guide and support my sons decisions. And I would like it to known that I will never choose for him.