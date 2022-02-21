Shauwn Mkhize rubs shoulders with Nelly while Andile opens for Legendz of the Streetz

Shauwn Mkhize, aka MamMkhize, is leading the pack to become the mother of the year after she flew all the way to Missouri, United States, to cheer on her son Andile Mpisane who opened a hip hop concert for rap legends Rick Ross, Nelly and Gucci Mane amongst others. Mkhize, who has always been her son’s biggest supporter, was extremely proud of Andile, who made his first live international stage appearance over the weekend in St Louis, Missouri.

At the Legendz of the Streetz Tour, MamKhize made the most of the opportunity and rubbed shoulders with some of the world’s biggest music icons like rappers Nelly and Rick Ross, among others. She also seized the moment and posted it on Instagram for all her fans and followers to drool over. In the caption, she wrote: “Life in NEW YORK with @richforever because I CAN ….#myworldmyrules #kwamammkhize”.

“We spent over 24 hours flying to the USA for this moment right here!! ❤️❤️ “Seeing my son spread his wings and take over world stages has been an honour to witness. “It’s possible dear black child. If you can dream it, you can do it.

“This is only the beginning @andilempisane10, mommy will be by your side, cheering you on and most importantly, believing in you. Super proud of you 🙏🏽👏🏽,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) Her fans commented on her excellent mothering. @collinsmotau said: “Umzali, umama. May your son honour you until the end of his days. May he carry your legacy and pass it to the next generation.