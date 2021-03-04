Shauwn Mkhize says she will be leaving everything to her son Andile Mpisane

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has said she plans on handing over the reins of her businesses to her son Andile Mpisane. The star shared a heartfelt video expressing her intention to ensure she prepares her 19-year-old son to take over from her on all fronts of her businesses when she retires or dies. Taking to Instagram, Shauwn posted a trip she and Andile took to a construction site with other members of her team. The “Kwa MaMkhize” star expressed her joy in teaching Andile the ropes. “Looking at the progress, I am in uMlazi, it sometimes make me fulfilled.

“Taking my son with me, I think it will be an amazing journey because soon enough I will be throwing the mic in this construction industry and it will be an honour for me to take my legacy and send it to my son.

“Considering where I come from.

“I never thought that one day I will be walking on site with my son, teaching him the ropes.

“Anyway he was the inspiration that made me to start construction in the first place, so I am thinking I should teach him.

“So that one day when I am gone he is able to take the legacy,” she said.

The seven-minute video was also accompanied by a caption in which she spoke about death being inevitable.

“Transferring the skills and legacy to my prince @andilempisane01 you’ve been there to witness my highs and my lows.

“You know that this journey has not been easy but we’ve made it this far.

“The pride and joy of any parent is their child, for me it’s YOU.

“I am so proud of the young man I see you becoming. Being blessed with you motivated me to work even harder.

“Today I look back at what I’ve achieved over the past 2 decades and I don’t think it would’ve been possible without you as my driving force.

“Being able to mentor and guide you is one of my greatest pleasures”, she wrote.