Shauwn Mkhize says the only constant in her life is family

Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize has shared on social media that her family is the most constant and best part of her life. Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, the “KwaMam'Mkhize” star and business woman, posted a series of pictures with various family members including her son Andile Mpisane at popular groove spot Konka in Soweto, Johannesburg.

She captioned the post: “GOD, FAMILY, BUSINESS “God forever remains the head of my house and of this family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 “My family is the only constant thing I have my life. I started this journey with them and I will end it with them. Oh how I love my family 😍😍😍😍

“Business, it comes and goes, there are highs and lows but I will forever be grateful for what it has done in our lives.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) Earlier this month, the Royal AM owner came under the spotlight for alleged racism and sexism.

This comes after she was charged with bringing the Premier Soccer League into disrepute. The news came amidst a controversial social media update posted by Mkhize where she speculated whether high court judge Roland Sutherland was honoured because he was white. “From where I am sitting, why was Judge Sutherland's ruling respected? Is it because he's a white man?” Mkhize asks in the video.

"From where I am sitting, why was Judge Sutherland's ruling respected? Is it because he's a white man?" Mkhize asks in the video.

"And why is Judge Nyathi's ruling not being respected? Nyathi has ruled, and his ruling is very clear. "If you look into [law firm] Webber Wentzel's letter to us, they are quoting it. Here it is guys — maybe look at it yourselves. Maybe there's something I can't see guys, maybe I'm blind, but his [Nyathi's] ruling is very clear.