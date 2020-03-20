Shauwn Mkhize thanks her fans for making 'Kwa Mam'Mkhize' trend weekly

Businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize took to her Instagram page to thank her fans for always making her reality TV show, "Kwa Mam'Mkhize" trend on social media during and after each episode. She also shared a sentimental "thought of the day" post. "I would like to thank you all for watching yesterday and I can’t express the appreciation for the love that you are giving to my show for always keeping it trending from the first episode till now I am humbled by the love “thought of the day “Mistakes are painful when they happen but years later a collection of mistakes are called experience that leads us to success “ uttered by #kwamammkhize I LOVE YOU ALL," read the caption on her Instagram post.

"Kwa Mam'Mkhize" made its debut on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 163 on Thursday, January 9 at 9pm and currently runs weekly.

The very first episode trended on Twitter for more than 15 hours.

On the most recent episode, Shauwn hosted a celebratory dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel for her employee Nancy, who she says is "like a mother" to her; she attended her friend, Rami Chuene birthday held at The Marion on Nicol, her son, Andile shot his R1 million music video and Shauwn talked about how she paid SARS R289 million.

Here's some of the comments from fans of the show:

So kahlekahle as South African citizens we don't owe SARS for entire 2020 #KwaMaMkhize paid for us all R289m — Musa Halsum (@SasadaH2) March 19, 2020

I love this friendship 👏👏 most beautiful they both have amazingly and awesomely souls @ramichuene And shauwn #KwaMamkhize pic.twitter.com/THIJUo7m1L — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) March 19, 2020