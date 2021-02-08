Shauwn Mkhize wants people to know success comes with hard work

Reality star and business woman Shauwn Mkhize took to Instagram to share her thoughts on what makes a successful person. Mkhize insinuated that many people don’t see what is happening behind the scenes but are quick to judge people's success. She said people should always look back and see where it all began. In the video with Mkhize’s voice-over she said: “Today I was thinking that most people always pay attention to the final produce of a successful person. “And they say things like ’I can never be like them’. “Did I get lucky. With most that they don’t see is what they overcome.

“The struggles they went through, the rumours, the criticism, the demolition of their dignity and all of those things they go through,” she said.

In the heartfelt video she said: “They don’t think about their sleepless nights, they don’t even know that they have an empty bank account when people need to be paid at the end of the day.

“They don’t realise the effort, the strength, the passion that the person has put in and the trials and errors that they have worked through.

At the end she said: “Let us not put our eyes on the end product, let us look back at where they have come from and how did they get to where they are, and how did they build what you see today,” she said.

In just three hours the video received close to 50 000 views with her fans commenting on what they feel success is made off.

“Success is not an accident, It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do. Well done on your achievements Shawn👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” said Queenpelo7.

While luckyndawana said: “😊😊😊we tend to focus on the final product of a successful business person 😔yet we don't ask our selves what has he/she did to get there ??and the answer should be she/he worked hard day and night not sleeping trying to make a better living🙌👑while others sleep once that person succeed we focus on that only, what about the struggles that person went, the torture and pain in order to be successful 👑😊most importantly what about the strengths and opportunities he/she had that drove him/her to be successful

😊👑I strongly believe that there are no shortcuts to success 😊👑you go through ups and downs but because you're determined and passionate for success you never lose hope and faith 🙌😊# let us focus on the production process of a successful business person 👑😊from day one till now, let focus even on temptations they endured while going up, let us focus on the pain they endured going up 🙌👑”.