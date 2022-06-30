Shekhinah closes 'Trouble in Paradise' chapter with 'Questions' visuals

Award-winning songstress Shekhinah has fans excited after announcing she will be dropping the visuals to her smash hit 'Questions'. Set to be released on July 1, Shekhinah shared in an Instagram post that the music video marks the end of the chapter of her album 'Trouble in Paradise'.

"The Dust is settling, let's close this chapter of ‘Trouble in Paradise’," she wrote in her post. Shekhinah released “Trouble in Paradise”, her sophomore album, in 2021. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shekhinahd (@shekhinahd) The 12-track body of work sees Shekhinah take listeners through waves of pain, loss, recovery and the acceptance of what her life has become.

It includes fan-favourite songs such as "Fixate" and "Tide". The award-winning artist, in her post, went on to thank her fans for their support. "Thank you so much to everyone who made it so special," she said. Fans expressed their excitement as they will finally be getting the visuals to the popular song.

