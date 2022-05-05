Shekhinah laughs off dating rumours and hints at exciting collaboration

Shekhinah is an artist who prefers to let her music do all the talking. As such, she has never trended on social media for anything other than her music – until recently.

Story continues below Advertisment

Shekhinah found herself trending after Musa Khawula posted a tweet that implied that she was romantically involved with rapper K.O. Of course, being famous comes with a lot of baggage such as your name being thrown around in the twitter streets. At a recent event, I bumped into Shekhinah and asked her about the incident and how she deals with such challenges.

She said: “I think it’s not really important to me, I've bigger problems like paying my tax and VAT and my bond. So those things consume my mind, I think the rest of the other stuff is funny in between.” The conversation moved on to whether she has some new music in the pipeline for us diehard fans. “Maybe, maybe not” she teased.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I think there’s so much on the internet to hold onto. I think my process for making music is so different from everyone else’s. I really don’t know how to explain it but there is so much to consume online. So I can’t tell you if there is new music or not,” Shekhinah explained. But just because Shekhinah isn’t releasing any projects it does not mean she is not working. She has been collaborating with other artists, featuring on the tracks.

Story continues below Advertisment

She hinted at another recent collaboration that she worked on. Judging from her excitement, I’m sure it’s going to be a banger. “I have a really beautiful collaboration coming out,” she shared. Shekhinah did not reveal the name of her collaborator but mentioned that it was with a female artist.

Story continues below Advertisment