Shimza addresses Kunye event drama

DJ Shimza’s Kunye event wasn’t the best experience for one attendee. The popular event took place at Mushroom Park in Sandton on Sunday where artists such as Zakes Bantwini and Sun-El Musician performed.

However, for Twitter user @Forever_FiFi it wasn’t the best experience and she shared what went down on the micro-blogging website. She started by saying how she regrets going to the event and that she should have gone to Konka instead, referencing the drinks price list and lack of adequate seating at the venue. Furthermore, she said that there were some operational issues such as the event running out of ice leaving items such as champagne at an undesirable temperature and having to pay R15 per plastic glass even if you bought a bottle.

Responding to her issues with the event, the “Makhe” hitmaker apologised for the bad experience and shared that there were a lot of things behind-the-scenes. “Sorry about your experience Fifi, in the background a lot was going on, however, that should never be at the expense of your experience, will do better next time and thank you once again for coming.” Sorry about your experience Fifi, in the background a lot was going on however that should never be at the expense of your experience, will do better next time and thank you once again for coming 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) November 1, 2021 Following this, Fifi replied to Shimza saying that while the line-up was great and she had a pleasurable experience at his previous events and that she was disappointed at how things went down.

Additionally, she shared other problems she experienced at the event including the security guards forcefully removing tags and having another altercation over the cups. What to expect at the event. Nonetheless the lineup was incredible, but security shouting at us, forcefully cutting off tags & fighting us for our cups while we’re exiting the venue is some of the things that didn’t make sense to me.

All the best with your future endeavours 🙏🏾 — Furaha B Tungande (@Forever_FiFi) November 1, 2021 To which Shimza replied: “Thank you, I’ve noted all these issues and will definitely look into it, I appreciate your honesty and not for a second taking it as an attack, we messed up here and there and we will def take this and learn from it.” Thank you, I’ve noted all these issues and will definitely look into it, I appreciate your honesty and not for a second taking it as an attack, we messed up here and there and we will def take this and learn from it ❤️ — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) November 1, 2021 He also explained that the reason for the drinks prices is linked to it being an event that has higher expenses compared to a regular groove spot.