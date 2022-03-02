Shimza & Julius Malema drag Nathi Mthethwa for ‘insensitive’ tweet on the day of Riky Rick’s funeral

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has been dragged by Julius Malema, DJ Shimza and others for an "insensitive' tweet on the day of Riky Rick’s funeral.

Following the death of hip hop heavyweight, Riky Rick, who took his own life, the discussion of mental health and suicide has been on the tongues of many regular South Africans and celebrities. While many bid their final goodbyes to the late rapper on Tuesday, Mthethwa tweeted that he and his department were at the Kgosi Mampuru Museum in Pretoria to officially launch Human Rights Month. In a tweet, accompanied by images showing the minister standing in front of lynch ropes, the minister said, “Earlier today, we were at Kgosi Mampuru Museum in Tshwane in Gauteng to officially launch Human Rights Month.

“As an integral part of our programme, we embarked on a tour of the Kgosi Mampuru Gallows Museum, a national heritage site.” Earlier today, we were at Kgosi Mampuru Museum in Tshwane in the Gauteng province to officially launch Human Rights Month. As an integral part of our programme we embarked on a tour of the Kgosi Mampuru Gallows Museum, a national heritage site. 🇿🇦 #HumanRightsMonthLaunch pic.twitter.com/FQlg0CzjJZ — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 1, 2022 Mthethwa's tweet sparked reactions from many, including EFF leader Julius Malema and DJ Shimza, who criticised him for sharing such images on the day of Riky Rick's funeral. “The timing. Read the f***ing room,” Shimza told the minister.

Malema said, “He banna, not today”. The timing 💔 Read the fucking room!!!!! https://t.co/P9KhP4ybMH — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) March 1, 2022 He banna, not today. Mxm — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 1, 2022 Following the news of Riky’s death, celebrities such as Somizi Mhlongo, Pearl Thusi and Nadia Nakai posted videos and pictures in memory of the “Nafukwa” rapper. Somizi posted a video of Riky and him hugging and having a conversation in a crowded place while the voice-over in the video was of Riky uttering some profound words.