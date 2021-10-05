Shimza and Mmusi Maimane twar over R15m Enoch Mgijima municipality 'stadium'

One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane and local DJ Shimza got in a heated debate regarding the R15 million sports facility in Enoch Mgijima local municipality, Eastern Cape. It all started when Athi Geleba, the head of digital communications in the presidency who is a romantic relationship with Shimza, replied to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu sharing pictures of the “stadium“ saying: ”An ANC Municipality in the Eastern Cape, Enoch Mgijima has opened what they call a stadium.

“R15 MILLION was paid to build this thing & they are proud of it. The people of South Africa must vote these people out of power because they have no shame. None whatsoever! R15m for this?“ Quoted tweeting his post, Athi tried to explain where the funds were used for and said: “Palisade fencing. Rock blasting. Earthworks. Layer works. Rugby & soccer field. Athletics track. Ablution facilities. Changerooms. Borehole. Water reticulation installation. Sewer system. Sceptic tank.” Palisade fencing. Rock blasting. Earthworks. Layer works. Rugby & soccer field. Athletics track. Ablution facilities. Changerooms. Borehole. Water reticulation installation. Sewer system. Sceptic tank. https://t.co/4X7Aay9G8B — MANGWANYA #VoteANC (@AthiGeleba) October 5, 2021 Shimza humorously responded to his partner’s post with “aowa” and laughing emojis.

Mmusi jumped into the chat by saying that “even Shimza can’t spin these turntables“. While it initially seemed that he was trying to make a joke it wasn’t taken that way by Shimza. Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 5, 2021 The “Makhe” hitmaker stated that he’s seen many engineers and people in construction saying the hefty cost is plausible. However, that there needs to clarity needs to be given.

The former DA leader then threw some light shade and said: “I understand why you have to soften the blow. From my experience, this project definitely did not come close to R15 million.” I understand why you have to soften the blow. From my experience this project definitely did not come close to R15 million. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 5, 2021 Shimza clapped back at Mmusi, asking if he works in construction now? To which Mmusi responded: “I have been involved in construction projects, I have done financial oversight on several construction projects.

“Maybe you just know me from twitter streets but I have extensive experience with PFMA and MFMA from my prior and current jobs. “It’s a very overpriced project.” I have been involved in construction projects, I have done financial oversight on several construction projects.



Maybe you just know me from twitter streets but I have extensive experience with PFMA and MFMA from my prior and current jobs.



It’s a very overpriced project. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 5, 2021 The two men subsequently throw jabs at each other, with Shimza bringing up how Mmusi was worked out the DA and Mmusi hitting back with the drama around the “Cooking With Somizi“ event held by the department of tourism at Shimza’s restaurant.

I have 6 successful businesses that I can never be fired from… 😊 — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 5, 2021 To which the popular DJ responded and said: “You wana go back there like this was not dealt with, this was not a tender! “Department asked for a venue and the venue took the booking, the way they do with everyone. “If u have additional questions, ask the department. Should I also still question your exit from your ex bosses?“