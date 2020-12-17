Shimza latest SA artist to call out Minister Nathi Mthethwa

DJ and music producer Shimza has joined the long list of celebrities who have called out Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa. Shimza took to Twitter to say that the minister had not done enough to help South African artists during the Covid-19 pandemic. This comes after the star claimed he submitted a proposal to the minister. In a Twitter thread, Shimza said the proposal was for artists to be able to continue performing by televising their events. The DJ said there was no response, citing it as a possible reason artists were still hosting super-spreader events. “Supporting this would have meant fewer people would go out to watch their favourite artists perform because they would do it from the comfort of their homes,” said Shimza.

The musician said artists were being overlooked because the arts weren't being taken seriously.

“This would potentially cut down on gatherings, but at the same time would not take from the artist's income because we also need to work. Many might think entertainment is just games, but many lives are suffering and are not being recognised, ra zama but we need assistance. Ra kopa” tweeted Shimza.

Earlier this week singer Simphiwe Dana did not mince her words when she aimed a loaded gun at the minister for "failing" artists since the Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa.

Simphiwe took to Twitter on Sunday to call out the minister after she revealed that, thanks to a few recent gigs, she was finally able to pay her bills, without help from the minister and his department.