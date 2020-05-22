Shimza wants his audio mixer back

All DJ Shimza wants is his audio mixer back. Not Theo's, not Mlindo's, but his original mixer. The three, Shimza, Theo and Mlindo, are currently fighting over an audio mixer and the Twitter streets are more than happy to step in and be the judge in this case. According to Shimza, he lent his mixer to Mlindo in 2019 but when he asked for it to be returned, he was given another mixer by Theo instead of his original which was taken by Mlindo. Shimza kept the secondary mixer but said he still wants his back, and won't return it until his original is with him. In a picture post on Twitter Shimza said that he was tired of keeping quiet and being taken advantage of.

He also admitted to having the secondary mixer but has no intention of returning it until he gets his back.

Yes I have the mixer and will only give it back once I get mine back, simple. pic.twitter.com/Oi62Qx8bJd — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) May 21, 2020

The Twitter police have insisted that DJ Shimza is doing the wrong thing by keeping Theo's mixer and says he should take up his issue with Mlindo directly.

Here is some of the tweets:

You’re called a lot of things much of which I don’t even agree with however this is Bully behavior, without seeing it you are Bullying Theo right now and that’s unfair .. the fact that he even drove to your house to deliver the mixer shows how much he wanted to help you . — GIFTSA (@IAMGIFTSA) May 21, 2020

It does not, Theo is the rightful owner and thus can demand possession of his item at any time, it doesn’t matter who surrendered the possession. By refusing to give it the rightful owner, upon demand, Shimza is committing a criminal offense. Don’t condone crime. — Frankly Talking (@Queen_I_am2) May 21, 2020

Now this just got more confusing.



This guy borrowed your mixer from you, then later you wanted to mix so you asked for your mixer back but instead of giving you your mixer back he borrowed you another mixer? pic.twitter.com/c2asyWtfOK — Toto (@DaaiOutie) May 21, 2020