Shimza wouldn’t change anything about Burning Man Festival experience, even the storm

Internally renowned DJ and music producer Shimza was recently in attendance at the Burning Man Festival, which was hit by a storm. Held in the Black Rock Desert in Pershing County, Nevada. The 35th Burning Man event took place from August 27 to September 4, with an estimated 73,000 people in attendance.

The desert festival was hit by heavy rain, which created a mud bath and flooded roads. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIMZA (@shimza.dj) The rainstorm that hit the Black Rock Desert near the end of last week is thought to have been the longest and heaviest rainfall since the festival began more than 30 years ago. Shimza shared pictures from his experience and revealed he wouldn't change anything about the week he had.

“#BurningMan2023 before and after the storm hit us! What an experience! 😅 “I wouldn’t change anything about the week i had, @burningman is all about community, art, self-expression and self-reliance and this week bodied exactly that!” The afro-tech DJ has made it out of the desert location and is on the way back home after being stuck at the festival, which made him miss a few gigs this past weekend.