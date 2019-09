Sho Madjozi addresses sexual assault claims made against her manager







Sho Madjozi. Picture: Instagram Sho Madjozi has addressed sexual harassment claims made against her manager on Twitter. Taking to her Twitter page on Thursday, the "John Cena" rapper addressed various topics that's she's been the the centre of the last couple of weeks. In the thread, she starts of by raising her grievances including people saying she made since she's light-skinned, that she doesn't deserve to be called a rapper, that she doesn't write her own tweets and that she's protecting a predator.

I’m only where I am because I’m light skinned, I don’t deserve to be called a rapper, I’m protecting a predator, I don’t write my own tweets, I’m suppressing fellow Tsonga artists because I didn’t retweet someone’s remix of my song. — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019

All I’ve done is be a positive light. But damn honey the brighter I shine the more shade they throw on me. 😂 — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019

The tweets that had Twitter users up in arms were where she referred to the victim as a clout chaser and said she spoke to her and they told her that "she wasn’t actually assaulted by him but explains that the experience triggered her because someone had sexually assaulted her in the past".

I know people will lie, cheat and steal for clout. But to sink as low as using something as serious as sexual assault? I never espered it. — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019

A person claims to have been sexually assaulted by someone I work with, I listen to the story. She agrees she wasn’t actually assaulted by him but explains that the experience triggered her because someone had sexually assaulted her in the past. — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019

This led to users of the micro-blogging to commenting on her statements.

Yhu, are you sure on keeping this narrative?



You know this isn't how the cookie crumbles.



You know this was a twist of facts to blame a victim.



Like wow I'm disappointed in this entire response and assertion. — Kawadi is my name (@ntwanie) September 27, 2019

Sho Madjozi should have just kept quiet

Don't ever stand up for rapist. Least his next victim is you

Just don't — DILLIGAF (@Ms_BlackBeauT) September 26, 2019

All Sho Madjozi needed to say was: This is what I did. This is when I did it. This is what I said. This is what was said to me. I thought I had done the right thing. Please tell me why it wasn’t the right thing and what more I could have done. — Sandisiwe (@S_Sandisiwe) September 26, 2019

This is a very disappointing response from you. You’ve basically called Sisi a liar, dodged the fact that you have chosen to continue working with a man who you know to be a sexual predator, and turned yourself into the victim unnecessarily — Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) September 26, 2019

Sho Madjozi ended her tweets by saying that she would "rather use that little power to fight against the real problem, not against someone who is also a victim like I am".

But I’m a boss and I’m a leader. I have some power and agency in this world. And I would rather use that little power to fight against the real problem, not against someone who is also a victim like I am. — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019

This comes as she finally dropped the official release of her single "John Cena" which has become a certified banger since making its debut at the Colours Studio last month.