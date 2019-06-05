The rapper walked away with Best Newcomer and Best Female Artist at the SAMAs which were held at Sun City in the North West.
I drove for two hours to have a traditional lunch at her home at Shirley Village. Elim area. Limpopo. Last weekend, she won SAMA Awards. Great young musician ! MuChangana musician! Swa mani leswi? Swa yena!! 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/ysZSlWu5Xv— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 3, 2019
Let's hope you didn't cook🙈🙈🙈— ❤Thobekile Toh Mchunu❤ (Cakes) (@thobekiletoh) June 3, 2019
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa applauded Mboweni for his trip.
i hope u didn't cook for her leader phela i hv seen someone in this twitter streets saying u are "Rasta of cooking " pic.twitter.com/oaQw8TdVlW— National Key Point (@Ish_Izzo_Azania) June 4, 2019
This is great Minister, thank you for sharing & supporting our best newcomer @ShoMadjozi— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) June 4, 2019