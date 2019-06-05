



The honorable member took to his Twitter account to announce to fans yesterday that he drove to Shirley, Madjozi's hometown in Limpopo, to congratulate the young star and have a traditional lunch at her home.

I drove for two hours to have a traditional lunch at her home at Shirley Village. Elim area. Limpopo. Last weekend, she won SAMA Awards. Great young musician ! MuChangana musician! Swa mani leswi? Swa yena!! 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/ysZSlWu5Xv — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 3, 2019





Although many thought the ministers trip to Limpopo was sweet, many questioned who cooked the meal, considering his recent run-ins with food.

Let's hope you didn't cook🙈🙈🙈 — ❤Thobekile Toh Mchunu❤ (Cakes) (@thobekiletoh) June 3, 2019

i hope u didn't cook for her leader phela i hv seen someone in this twitter streets saying u are "Rasta of cooking " pic.twitter.com/oaQw8TdVlW — National Key Point (@Ish_Izzo_Azania) June 4, 2019

This is great Minister, thank you for sharing & supporting our best newcomer @ShoMadjozi — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) June 4, 2019

The rapper walked away with Best Newcomer and Best Female Artist at the SAMAs which were held at Sun City in the North West.Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa applauded Mboweni for his trip.