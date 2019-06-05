Finance minister Tito Mboweni and Sho Madjozi. Picture: Twitter
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was so excited for Sho Madjozi's double SAMA win this past weekend that he drove for two hours to meet her and have lunch. 

The honorable member took to his Twitter account to announce to fans yesterday that he drove to Shirley, Madjozi's hometown in Limpopo, to congratulate the young star and have a traditional lunch at her home. 
The rapper walked away with Best Newcomer and Best Female Artist at the SAMAs which were held at Sun City in the North West.

Although many thought the ministers trip to Limpopo was sweet, many questioned who cooked the meal, considering his recent run-ins with food. 
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa applauded Mboweni for his trip.