Sho Madjozi claps back at Burna Boy with fresh claims

South African rapper Sho Madjozi has again taken aim at Burna Boy, saying she is not intimidated by the Nigerian star. Last week Sho claimed in a Twitter thread that Burna and his label were allegedly responsible for taking down a remix of Stormzy’s "Own It", in which she was featured alongside Burna. Speaking on her decision to “out” the rapper on Twitter, Sho told YFM’s Scoop Makhathini and Bontle Modiselle that she was not intimidated by the rapper. “I know that, like, he is a bully. It is that thing of gatekeeping in this industry, as if there can only be one African superstar on a global platform. "I don’t believe in that at all, there is enough space for everyone”.

She claimed that not even Burna’s team trusted him to tweet for himself, and said that all her tweets were 100% authentic.

“They don’t even let him tweet for himself because they know how he is. Everything you see about me out there is me. I write it. I stand for what I stand for and I will always say things how they are. At the end of the day, I am not scared of anyone. They are a person, I am a person. Just because you are on an international level, so are we.”

In her thread last week the "John Cena" hitmaker said: “For those asking where the Own It remix is, after I got nominated alongside him for BET Best International Act, Burna Boy asked Stormzy’s team to take down the song immediately. Song was out for a whole month before that, no problem.”

She suggested that the song was taken down just after it was announced she would go up against Burna Boy, Stormzy and other male international artists at the BET Awards. She also said that Burna was intimidated by her success.

Burna Boy won the BET award this past weekend.

