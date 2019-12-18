Sho Madjozi. Picture: Phando Jikelo/ANA
2019 was filled with fun, laughter and extraordinary moments as we watched millions of South Africans jump onto TikTok - the world’s leading destination for short-form videos - to express themselves and entertain others in 2019.

Through viral challenges, popular stickers, filters and effects, South Africans took centre stage in 2019 to show off their greatest attributes in ways that tugged at our heartstrings or made us roll on the floor with laughter.

As we wrap up the year, we look back at some the best moments of 2019 in South Africa. 

TikTok users got a chance to vote for their favourite and most creative video content of 2019.

Below are the 2019 winners:

Best in Comedy

The first category celebrates the TikTok comedians who kept Mzansi in stitches this year. The award in this category goes to comedian, @troysheperds, who is known for his local South African humour. 

When he isn’t imitating women and cross-dressing, he’s commenting on relatable, cultural differences in a light-hearted and humorous way.

Best in Dance

TikTok hosted a number of dance challenges that got everyone’s feet moving in 2019. One of the most popular was the #MacarenaChallenge. And the award goes to professional dancer, @kelly_kikx!

Best in Fashion

This category includes the TikTok creators who kept up with 2019 fashion trends and how they shared this with the community. Based on her glowing videos, makeup artist @glowup_entle was crowned 2019’s TikTok fashionista.


Best Moving Moment

Browsing through TikTok can often be an emotional journey as you never know what content you’re going to find. We have to congratulate @chanegrobler as she definitely kept the community in touch with their emotions this year through her boss acting skills.

 Best Transition

TikTok videos are best watched with a smooth transition between compiled videos. But who was the smoothest of them all? We say @curlykenter. Congratulations.

Most popular celebrities

1.       Pearl Thusi

2.       DJ Zinhle

3.       Sho Madjozi

4.       Mr Cashtime (K.O)

5.       Busiswaah

Most popular challenges

1.       #BringItHomeBokke

2.       #LikeASouthAfrican

3.       #MzansiOriginal

4.       #Woah

5.       #BeGone

Most popular stickers

1.       Green Screen

2.       Face Tracking

3.       Nose Painter

4.       Split Screens

5.       Contact Lenses

Most popular music hits

1.       Absolutely Anything by CG5

2.       The Git Up by Blanco Brown

3.       Hate Me by Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD

4.       Dames by Biggy

5.       Caracara by K.O.