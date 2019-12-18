TikTok users got a chance to vote for their favourite and most creative video content of 2019.





Below are the 2019 winners:





Best in Comedy





The first category celebrates the TikTok comedians who kept Mzansi in stitches this year. The award in this category goes to comedian, @troysheperds, who is known for his local South African humour.





When he isn’t imitating women and cross-dressing, he’s commenting on relatable, cultural differences in a light-hearted and humorous way.

Best in Dance





TikTok hosted a number of dance challenges that got everyone’s feet moving in 2019. One of the most popular was the #MacarenaChallenge. And the award goes to professional dancer, @kelly_kikx!





Best in Fashion





This category includes the TikTok creators who kept up with 2019 fashion trends and how they shared this with the community. Based on her glowing videos, makeup artist @glowup_entle was crowned 2019’s TikTok fashionista.









Best Moving Moment





Browsing through TikTok can often be an emotional journey as you never know what content you’re going to find. We have to congratulate @chanegrobler as she definitely kept the community in touch with their emotions this year through her boss acting skills.





Best Transition





TikTok videos are best watched with a smooth transition between compiled videos. But who was the smoothest of them all? We say @curlykenter. Congratulations.





Most popular celebrities