Award-winning musician Sho Madjozi is finding it difficult to move forward after the loss of her sister, Makhananï Maganye's.
Makhananï died in a car accident on December 17 last year.
The "John Cena" hitmaker shared the difficulties of coming to terms with her sister's death on Twitter, saying she still couldn't believe that she was gone.
“You guys did not mention that the toughest thing after losing someone close to you is believing it. That the biggest effort will be spent suppressing the hope that there’s been a mistake, that the person is going to reappear somehow and that life will go back to normal.”
She further said that she needed to accept what had happened as she couldn't do anything about it.