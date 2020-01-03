Sho Madjozi says believing her sister is dead is hard to do









Sho Madjozi. Picture: Instagram Award-winning musician Sho Madjozi is finding it difficult to move forward after the loss of her sister, Makhananï Maganye's. Makhananï died in a car accident on December 17 last year. The "John Cena" hitmaker shared the difficulties of coming to terms with her sister's death on Twitter, saying she still couldn't believe that she was gone. “You guys did not mention that the toughest thing after losing someone close to you is believing it. That the biggest effort will be spent suppressing the hope that there’s been a mistake, that the person is going to reappear somehow and that life will go back to normal.” She further said that she needed to accept what had happened as she couldn't do anything about it.

“We are so ridiculously optimistic as human beings. We always subconsciously hope for the best and that’s usually a good thing. But it doesn’t help in situations where you need to accept that the worst has happened and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

You guys did not mention that the toughest thing after losing someone close to you is believing it. That the biggest effort will be spent suppressing the hope that there’s been a mistake, that the person is going to reappear somehow and that life will go back to normal. — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) December 31, 2019

In the thread she also added that is was especially hard going through something like this during this time of the year.

"It’s especially hard going through something painful at this time of year because it looks like everyone else is celebrating and their lives are perfect. If you’re feeling like you’re the only one. You’re not. I’m hurting too."