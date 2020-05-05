Sho Madjozi scoops Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award

Multiple award-winning rapper and singer Sho Madjozi and actor, comedian and social media sensation Prev Reddy scooped the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards for Favourite African Star and Favourite African Social Media Star respectively.

Sho Madjozi was nominated alongside Shekhinah, Teni and Patricia Kihoro in the Favourite African Star category while Prev was nominated in the Favourite African Social Media Star category with Anne Kansiime, DJ Cuppy and Chané Grobler.

The ecstatic Sho Madjozi said “Our job is to work, move forward and never reverse, Nickelodeon thank you for this amazing award and to everyone that voted. I am so excited", she added “World we have one message for you, Africa is coming and we are coming for you."



“Yes we did it, thank you so much to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards for nominating me in this category most importantly thank you to the kids that voted and to my fans who’ve become like my family and for making one of my biggest dreams come true, I am sending all the love and positivity during this difficult time", said Prev Reddy.

Monde Twala, ViacomCBS Networks Africa Senior Vice President and General Manager said: "This incredible win comes at a crucial time for us as the continent observes and celebrates Africa Month. Nickelodeon puts kids first in everything that it does and the kids have spoken and voted for their favourite stars.

"We would like to congratulate our African winners Sho Madjozi and Prev Reddy for flying the African Flag high at this global event. Millions of viewers can expect lots of fun, surprises and laughter from the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards".



The channel is set to premiere the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, on Friday, May 08 at 16:10 p.m. (CAT) on NickToons (DSTV Channel 308). The show will be hosted by Victoria Justice (Victorious) and will be jam-packed with stars, surprises and slime.