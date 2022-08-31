Sho Madjozi shares throwback memory of her as ‘MayaThePoet’

South African musical sensation Sho Madjozi had fans amazed when she posted a video of her younger-self on Instagram. The clip was taken from her poetry session in 2016 when she was 24 years old and lived by the tag name “MayaThePoet”. She dug up the memory to share with her followers.

She captioned the video: “Performing at @poetryafrica literally a month before I recorded my first single. This should be a song🤞🏽😅” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya (@shomadjozi) Sho Madjozi, 30, whose real name is Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, was born in Shirley Village, Elim, Limpopo. The video shows the bubbly performer taking part in the “20th Poetry Africa” 2016, hosted by the Centre for Creative Arts, a multi-disciplinary arts organisation based within the School of Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, tracksuit pants, sneakers and her hair in two fluffy pigtails, Madjozi told someone in the comments section that the sneakers in the video were the only sneakers she owned at the time. Now one of SA’s biggest artists, the rapper, singer, songwriter, actress and poet, incorporates the Tsonga culture in her music and public image. In June 2019, Madjozi earned two wins at the 25th edition of the South African Music Awards for Newcomer of the Year and Best Female Album.

