Rapper and Gqom artist Sho Madjozi performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s Baseline stage. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Local hip-hop performer Sho Madjozi has made a public announcement by sharing the tragic news of her sister's death on Twitter.





"On behalf of Sho Madjozi, we wish to express our gratitude for the support we have received, following the tragic death of her younger sister, Makhanani Maganye, in a car accident on 17th of December in Bungeni village, Limpopo," read the statement.









According to the release, Maganye was laid to rest on December 22.





The tragic news comes as Madjozi celebrated world-wide success with her viral hit 'John Cena', and bagged her first BET Award for Best New International Act.





Fans were on standby to share their heartfelt condolences.

The 'Huku' rapper posted the news on Thursday, December 26, via her management company.