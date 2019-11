Sho Madjozi speaks out against 'Africans Unite' organisers









Sho Madjozi. Picture: Instagram Local artist Sho Madjozi has spoken out against the "Africans Unite" organisers' motives behind the concert, following cancellation. The "John Cena" rapper took to her Twitter account and said that the "Africans Unite" concert organisers used xenophobia as a marketing ploy rather than making a real change. In the lengthy thread, the award-winning artist said she declined a request to perform due to Burna Boy being the headlining act since they wanted a "controversial figure".

The "Huku" rapper goes on to say that the concert caused more division than unity as the dates came closer.

Furthermore, she said that when xenophobia is a problem in SA, spreading misinformation about xenophobic murder also doesn't help.

She also mentioned Burna Boy's threat he made against AKA, calling it "ironic" since it was in the name of "ending violence".

The "Idhom" rapper ended her thread by stating that African artists already do a lot to unify the continent and doesn't need it to happen under the "umbrella of a corporate money-making trick".