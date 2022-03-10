Sho Madjozi's back on social media and not pregnant

Local artist Sho Madjozi has resurfaced on social media finally after quite the lengthy hiatus that had some of her fans worried she was baking. Fans of the “John Cena” hitmaker have been wondering about the well-being of the award-winning artist. Since she has been quiet across all her social media platforms.

Well, fans can stop worrying as Sho is healthy, doing well and not baking any buns in her oven. Pregnancy is in the air but Sho has not caught that bug. Several fans including Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula were wondering where Sho Madjozi disappeared with her talent. Hey ask again ,She disappeared with that talent gone. — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) February 21, 2022 The award-winning artist in her first post back began by clearing the air about those pregnancy rumours. “First things first, I’m not pregnant. Let’s just start there.”

First things first, I’m not pregnant. Let’s just start there. pic.twitter.com/wsLo21Pu6C — What a Life (@ShoMadjozi) March 9, 2022 Sho said she had to take some time away as she was “dealing with hurt and confusion” after making huge discoveries within her team. She made the shocking revelation that she busted two people on her team trying to steal and went on to discover how they were blocking opportunities from her for over a year. "I discovered two people on my team trying to steal which led me to discover all sorts of dodgy things they had been doing to block my opportunities for over a year," she said.

The singer was honest with her followers and said she is not completely fine from the ordeal, as the hurt is deep especially since she comes so far with the culprits. “I won’t say I’m completely fine. Swa vava cos I come from way back with those people 😔. But I have enjoyed taking time for myself and I have too many things to be excited about,” she said. I won’t say I’m completely fine. Swa vava cos I come from way back with those people 😔. But I have enjoyed taking time for myself & I have too many things to be excited about. I’ve got new management, I’m looking cute, my new music sounds maddd and I can’t wait to roll it out 😊 — What a Life (@ShoMadjozi) March 9, 2022 Sho revealed that she has new management after cutting ties with the two members of her team and has assured her fans that her new music sounds really good.

“I’ve got new management, I’m looking cute, my new music sounds maddd and I can’t wait to roll it out,” she told her fans. In general I still strongly advocate for long social media breaks. Social media is great but i also find it extremely heavy and distracting. If you’re like me, it’s ok. You’re a soft, living thing. We aren’t really built to be inundated by an endless stream of interaction. — What a Life (@ShoMadjozi) March 9, 2022 It seems dodgy teams in Mzansi celebrity circles are a thing. Just the other day, amapiano vocalist Lady Du exposed her manager for blocking her bookings. In a series of tweets, Lady Du revealed how her management team is sabotaging her career.

“Guys, I’m going through it, I tell you. I curse the day I signed my management contract,” said Lady Du. Media personality Bonang Matheba is in a legal battle with her former management, CSA Global. “Today, I announce that I’ve terminated that contract … and they no longer represent me or any of my business ventures.