Shocker as Mzansi discovers that Sim Dope is not just a song title but a real person

It’s been over a week since South African rapper Kiernan Forbes was shot and killed in Durban. Popularly known by his stage name AKA, the slain musician, who died on February 10, was buried on February 18 at a private funeral attended by close friends and family.

However, his fans, “The Megacy”, got to attend his memorial service at the Sandton Convention Centre on February 17. It was one of the most beautiful services where his family was united and supported one another. His friends all spoke fondly of him, sharing their special moments, which proved that he truly loved his people. As a person who was a fan of his music, I was shocked to learn that one of my favourite songs, “Sim Dope”, was actually about his childhood best friend.

When Sizwe Dhlomo brought him onto the stage, I was in disbelief to see the actual Sim Dope. The song says "If I die bring me back as Sim Dope" And at his memorial @SizweDhlomo brings out Sim Dope. That is a crazy moment for the culture. pic.twitter.com/lbbIUhfws9 — Magwe 🙏🎶 (@MaqhawenkosiMa1) February 18, 2023 Real name Simphiwe Gumede, Sim Dope was AKA’s best childhood friend. The information has always been there but, like most people, I never really paid attention to it. Nah the Sim Dope story is kinda wild and the fact that they are both there on the song cover😂😂😂



Conspiracy stuff! pic.twitter.com/UQumgPSTsG — HUG Life (@I_Am_Karabo) February 17, 2023 It turns out that Sim Dope and AKA attended the same school, St John’s, and were born on the same day.

“I went to school with him. We are both born on the 28th of Jan, literally an hour apart. He was my best friend in primary and high school,” said AKA in response to a question asked by one of his followers back in 2019. In the song, “Sim Dope”, where the rapper says: “So if I die, I pray to God he brings me back as Sim Dope,” he’s actually talking about his friend, the son of billionaire Robert Gumede. So by saying he wants to come back as Sim Dope, he meant that in his next life, he wants to be filthy rich like his friend, who travels in his father’s private jet.

