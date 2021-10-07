Shocking audio of Boity and Bujy’s physical brawl leaked

Shocking audio of a physical altercation between media personality Boity Thulo and radio personality Bujy Bikwa has revealed what happened the night Boity was rushed to hospital. Following reports last week, Boity confirmed that she was assaulted and revealed that she had opened a case with the police following the incident.

In a statement released on Saturday, the “Wuz Dat” hitmaker revealed that she had opened a case against the offender without disclosing their name. “It is with deep sadness to state that I was indeed an unfortunate victim of a vicious physical assault and that I have since opened a case against the culprit, which I am following with keen interest. “I do not wish to comment on this matter any further (at this time)," read the statement.

“I respectfully request some space as I try to find a way to heal both physically and emotionally from this traumatic experience.” She also went on to say that she had faith in the justice system and asked her followers on social media to “stand firmly against GBV”. In audio that was shared with The Citizen and then posted on social media, Bujy and Boity can be heard berating and insulting each other.

The insults occurred after Boity, who is also a sangoma, started giving unsolicited readings. “Is this how weak you are? With such aggressiveness?” Bujy asks Boity in the clip. “I’m a bigger person than him. Everyone thinks he’s like… no one. No one know(s) who he is,” says Boity in the clip.

“He’s like a nobody. Every time he shows up anywhere, why is this guy even around?” she adds. “I can receive that. I can receive that. It’s fine,” responds Bujy. Someone can then be heard making a reference to Sodom and Gomorrah before Bujy calls Thulo’s ancestors fake.

“O tswasitse masepa, my love!” shouts Bujy at Boity. He then accuses her of lying and makes reference to her mother’s genitals. “This is still okay, let’s see where your career goes!” replies Boity. The people in the audio clip can then be heard shouting “no” in a moment that sounds like a reaction to Bujy emptying his drink all over Boity. He tells the crowd that he can do it again because “nobody says such bullsh**”.