Shona and Connie Ferguson celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary

South African television super couple Shona and Connie Ferguson celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the happy couple shared how excited and overjoyed they were to have been married for almost two decades. Connie shared several posts with the initial one being a picture where Shona made her laugh and said: “I have no idea what you were saying here, but the fact that 19 years later you still manage to make me laugh is everything I’ve prayed for and more! “Happy Anniversary my skeem! I love you more each day, and thank God for you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) She shared a video of matching diamond rings Shona bought, captioning the post: “@axoli_m @axeldiamond_ – I don’t know what to say!

“I’m so grateful for you!

“Thank you my baby!

“This is a very special gift!

“Mr Sho and I appreciate you more than you know!

“I love you and will wear this with pride! Thank you thank you thank you!"

Shona’s post was full of gratitude for their marriage journey.

He caption the picture: “We are 19 😉 Happy anniversary my love.

“This life journey is super easy with you by my side.

“There is nothing we can’t take on together.

“I love you melaiti #MyBestFriend #WeMoveDifferent #19YearWeddingAnniversary #HusbandAndWife #MyHeart”

Ferguson Films is also set to debut their new series “Kings of Joburg” on Friday on Netflix.

“Kings Of Joburg” delves into legacy building, fragmented family structures, treacherous brotherhoods and the effects of crime and African masculinities on families and society at large.

The 6-part series is the most recent African series to land on Netflix alongside “Queen Sono” and “Blood & Water”.

