Should Atandwa Kani take over Chadwick Boseman’s role in 'Black Panther'?

Veteran actor Fana Mokoena took to Twitter on Wednesday to suggest that Marvel should consider casting Atandwa Kani for the role of King T’Challa in the blockbuster film Black Panther. Atandwa Kani, the son of legendary film and theatre actor Dr John Kani played the young King T’Chaka, King T’Challa’s father in the iconic superhero film. “I honestly think Marvel Studios would do well to consider Atandwa Kani as the next Black Panther. It’s about time an African from Africa played a superhero. If you like it, retweet and support #AtandwaKani4BlqckPanther Salute,” tweeted Mokoena. I honestly think Marvel Studios would do well to consider Atandwa Kani as the next Black Panther. It’s about time an African from Africa played a superhero. If you like it, retweet and support #AtandwaKani4BlqckPanther Salute pic.twitter.com/iBk1hqTTkd — Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) September 2, 2020 The former “Genenations” actor’s post received a mixed reaction on Twitter, with many stating that it was a bit insensitive following the recent passing of Chadwick Boseman. “We are still mourning. Too soon. Too divisive, “ commented someone on Twitter.

“They've already used that oke as young T'Chaka. The audience would feel disrespected coz who tf does that?” commented another.

“Let's wait until we bury Chadwick with dignity then we discuss a way forward...Yaz kwangathi y'all been waiting for him to die...Anime Kancane!!! (wait a moment please),” added another user.

And the comments keep flooding in, with some giving the suggestion their stamp of approval, while others suggested their own replacements.

Dr Kani, who also retweeted the post, quickly intervened as the Twitter war raged. He wrote: “I don’t think we should take this seriously. It was a fun thought. He has already played King T’Chaka the father.”

Dr Kani also expressed his disappointment for not being able to attend Boseman’s funeral, due to the global pandemic that has forced countries to shut down their borders, in the effort to prevent the spread on the coronavirus.

The 43-year-old star passed away last Friday at his Los Angeles home following a four-year battle with colon cancer, sending shock waves across the world.

Meanwhile, as fans and friends continue to celebrate the life of Boseman, Kani also paid tributes to the fallen hero.

He wrote:“I love you bruv... May your beautiful soul Rest in Eternal Peace...”

He added in another post: “Rest Well My Brother. We Shall Continue The Fight... 💔 Rest in Power Chad..”