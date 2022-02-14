Should Lasizwe reveal his new 'bae'?

It looks like Mzansi’s favourite skit maker, Lasizwe Dambuza is in love… Again. The “Lasizwe: Fake Till You Make It” reality star took to Instagram to share with his followers his loved-up Valentine’s weekend with his secret new boyfriend.

The many pictures and videos show Lasizwe enjoying lunch and dinner with the unknown person and receiving gifts which left him teary-eyed. In the first post, the two where at The Capital on the Park. In the caption, Lasizwe wrote: “I won’t lie, falling in love again is beautiful 😭❤️ NO WAYS!!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) The second post’s caption read: “Yebo baba…🐄🥺🤞🏾! Day 2 of this Valentine’s Day weekend, This man generosity is overwhelming me🥺❤️! So much love! This feeling is unreal ❤️ JOLANI GUYS!“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) In the comments section, the social media star said he wanted to reveal his new love. However, his fans and followers suggested he wait a while, considering his track record with relationships in the past. Around the same time last year, Lasizwe was heartbroken after he found out that his unnamed bae at the time had lied to him about leaving for Cape Town. Lasizwe bumped into him at Great Dane, a popular watering hole in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Back then Lasizwe did an Instagram Live where he chatted to Molemo ’Lemii LoCo’ Lehoko on his “Mjolo Monday” Q&A sessions and revealed what went down. He said: “I went through the most like I have lost a limb. And even though our relationship is two seconds old, but I’ve known you for a good year and you've been trying to get with me for six months and, finally, I’ve given you a chance. “And we’ve been seeing each other for 6 months and seeing you at Great Dane when I dropped you off at the airport with the flights I bought you.“