Siba Mtongana pleads with fans to assist Langa fire victims

Critically-acclaimed chef and television personality Siba Mtongana is pleading with Mzansi to assist with donations for the hundreds of displaced families in Langa township. Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, the “Siba’s Table” host called on her fans and followers to help.

In her post, Siba explained that the affected families are “urgent” in need of essential items that include perishables, disposable nappies, baby food, blankets and sanitary towels. “My heart goes out to the people of Langa township who have been displaced following a devastating fire that swept through the Joe Slovo area earlier this week. An estimated 300 homes and 1 500 individuals have lost everything,” shared Siba. She also took the opportunity to thank those who have reached out and pledged their support.

“Your help during this time will be greatly appreciated, and thank you those who have already reached out and extended love and ubuntu to the community,” expressed Siba. See the full post below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siba Mtongana (@sibamtongana) Several shacks were burnt to the ground, leaving multitudes without homes, when the deadly fire ravaged through the Joe Slovo informal settlement, in Langa, this past weekend.

According to recent reports on IOL News, The City of Cape Town has also confirmed that 260 structures were destroyed in the fire, with 767 people affected by the fire. Meanwhile, Hollywood star Charlize Theron has urged her fans around the globe to help raise funds for the KZN flood victims. Taking to social media this week, Theron, who is also a UN Messenger of Peace, shared the shocking visuals of the aftermath of the deadly floods.

