Siko twins mourn the loss of ‘Twice as Bold’ star Thabani Biyela

Reality TV stars, the Siko twins, announced the death of their friend Thabani Biyela who is also one of a set of twins. Thabani and his twin brother Sakhile, appeared on the popular Mzansi Magic hit show, “Twice as Bold” alongside the Siko twins Owami and Olwethu in May this year.

The Siko and Biyela twins shared a special bond as close friends for the past two years. The Siko twins posted on social media on August 9. “How do you say goodbye to your twin? We are shattered as Siko twins to say goodbye to one of the Biyela Twins. What a sad day. It’s okay not to be Ok. Kufa awudeli yhoooo, What a day Jehovah.”

The twins told IOL Entertainment that Thabani's death has left them reeling in shock and devastated by the incident. "He was shot on August 9 while at the mall with his family, outside the mall, that's all the information we know right now. "We are coping… we had a great relationship with them when we see them we see us because of the bond they have, they reflected who we are as twins.

“We can’t believe what has happened to him and that he died this way. “We are shocked and sad about his death,” they said. They said the Biyela twins were like brothers to them.

“We are mourning, the relationship was so amazing. “We called his twin brother a few times but we can tell that he is not okay. We don't know what made them shoot him,” they said. “Thabani was the quiet twin of the two, we know the one brother had four kids and the other brother has three, we just arn't sure now which one exactly.”

