Simphiwe Dana and Bongeziwe Mabandla among artists celebrated with a mural for Heritage Month

Johannesburg - Simphiwe Dana, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Mandisi Dyantyis and Nobuhle have been celebrated and honoured by artists services company Platoon with a large new mural in Maboneng, Johannesburg.
The South African vocal stars’ mural was unveiled last Friday with all artists present to mark the beginning of Heritage Month in South Africa.
Dana took to her Instagram to share: “Please see our mural in Maboneng, among all the street art, fashion, cuisine. Maboneng is the idyllic reflection of SA with its modern and pan l African aesthetic.
“Honored to be included in this celebration of #HeritageMonth by @weareplatoon alongside @bongeziwemabandla @nobuhlemusic @dmandisi. Art by @dbongz_one.”
The mural was done by renowned street artist Dbongz. Platoon says the mural represents different generations and genres of artists who have had significant cultural impact within their careers and who continue to enrich our cultural landscape.
It’s all systems go for Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly boxing exhibition
Ziggy Alberts set to make his SA debut with the Rewind Tour in October
Minnie Dlamini acquires new luxury venue: ‘I’m ecstatic about this new exciting venture’
Black Coffee set to team up with Ami Faku for new #GalloRemixed release
“Simphiwe Dana, is a vocal legend within South Africa, and the world, whose powerful music, sung mostly in isiXhosa, has seen her dominate charts and tour the world over,” the company shared.
Nobuhle, on the other hand, is an emerging vocalist whose career is on the up and up, having collaborated with the likes of amapiano star Kabza De Small and African dance music powerhouse Sun-El Musician.
Nobuhle also celebrated the honour by expressing her gratitude on Instagram. “What an honour to be featured on this amazing mural in Maboneng Jhb. I had the most beautiful day yesterday.
“Thank you to the stars with me @bongeziwemabandla @simphiwedana @dmandisi I will forever remember this. &thank you @weareplatoon for the recognition. @dbongz_one you are heaven sent #HeritageMonth”
The Mural can be viewed on Fox Street in Maboneneg and will be viewable to the public from September until November 2022.