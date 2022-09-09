Simphiwe Dana and Bongeziwe Mabandla among artists celebrated with a mural for Heritage Month

Johannesburg - Simphiwe Dana, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Mandisi Dyantyis and Nobuhle have been celebrated and honoured by artists services company Platoon with a large new mural in Maboneng, Johannesburg. The South African vocal stars’ mural was unveiled last Friday with all artists present to mark the beginning of Heritage Month in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dana took to her Instagram to share: “Please see our mural in Maboneng, among all the street art, fashion, cuisine. Maboneng is the idyllic reflection of SA with its modern and pan l African aesthetic. “Honored to be included in this celebration of #HeritageMonth by @weareplatoon alongside @bongeziwemabandla @nobuhlemusic @dmandisi. Art by @dbongz_one.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by simphiwe dana 💜👑💜 (@simphiwedana) The mural was done by renowned street artist Dbongz. Platoon says the mural represents different generations and genres of artists who have had significant cultural impact within their careers and who continue to enrich our cultural landscape.

“Simphiwe Dana, is a vocal legend within South Africa, and the world, whose powerful music, sung mostly in isiXhosa, has seen her dominate charts and tour the world over,” the company shared. Nobuhle, on the other hand, is an emerging vocalist whose career is on the up and up, having collaborated with the likes of amapiano star Kabza De Small and African dance music powerhouse Sun-El Musician. Nobuhle also celebrated the honour by expressing her gratitude on Instagram. “What an honour to be featured on this amazing mural in Maboneng Jhb. I had the most beautiful day yesterday.

Story continues below Advertisement